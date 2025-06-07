Ocean damage unspeakably awful, Attenborough tells prince

Esme Stallard

Climate and science correspondent

Justin Rowlatt

Climate editor

Sir David Attenborough has told Prince William he is “appalled” by the damage certain fishing methods are wreaking on the world’s oceans.

The Prince of Wales interviewed the TV naturalist ahead of a key UN Oceans conference which kicks off on Monday.

The world’s countries are gathering for the first time in three years to discuss how to better protect the oceans, which are facing growing threats from plastic pollution, climate change and over-exploitation.

The UN’s key aim is to get the High Seas Treaty – an agreement signed two years ago to put 30% of the ocean into protected areas – ratified by 60 countries to bring it into force.