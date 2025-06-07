Schwarzenegger: Hey, stop whining, do something on climate change

From BBC

Actor and activist Arnold Schwarzenegger has told the BBC people should “stop whining” about US President Donald Trump’s approach to climate change.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg at the Austrian World Summit, organised by the Schwarzenegger’s Climate Initiative, he said the president was not a barrier to change.

Beyond the climate, Schwarzenegger, a Republican who endorsed the Democrat candidate for president, Kamala Harris, in last year’s election also talked about the American dream and his son Patrick Schwarzenegger.