William warns ocean life ‘diminishing before our eyes’

From BBC

The Prince of Wales has described the challenge of protecting the world’s oceans as “like none that we have ever faced before.”

In a speech delivered to the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco, Prince William said life on the ocean floor was “diminishing before our eyes” and called for ambitious action “on a global, national and local level”.

At the Grimaldi Forum, named after Monaco’s royal family, the Prince spoke in both English and French as he laid out what was at risk.

“The truth is that healthy oceans are essential to all life on earth. They generate half of the world’s oxygen, regulate our climate and provide food for more than three billion people,” he said.