What are small nuclear reactors and why does the UK want to build them?

SMRs, sometimes called “mini nukes”, work on the same principle as large reactors, using a nuclear reaction to generate heat that produces electricity.

Inside one or more large reactor vessels, atoms of nuclear fuel are split, releasing a large amount of heat. That is used to heat water, which drives a turbine. Essentially, reactors are giant nuclear kettles.

SMRs will be a fraction of the size and have up to a third of the generating output of a typical large reactor.

The modular element means they will be built to order in factories – as a kit of parts – then transported and fitted together, like a flat-packed power station.

The aim is to save time and money

Why does the UK want ‘mini nukes’?

The government wants a secure, reliable, affordable and low carbon energy system. In 2024, nuclear accounted for 14% of the UK's electricity generation, according to provisional government figures. The aim is to boost that. Along with 30 other countries, the UK