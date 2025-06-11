Intense weather means rethinking your home construction — and insurance

From NPR

Homeowners’ insurance isn’t just getting more expensive … it’s also getting harder to secure in the first place. Across the country, an increase in climate-related disasters like heat waves, wildfires and hurricanes is creating challenges for both insurers and their customers. One successful strategy taking hold in Alabama and other states: Climate-proofing houses — and incentivizing it with insurance discounts.

Still, not all states or homeowners face similar risks. And insurers aren’t legally required to take climate-proofing into account when assessing the insurability of a home. That’s why states are experimenting with different programs — and insurance legislation — to find a solution.

This episode is part of NPR’s Climate Solutions Week: a series of stories covering real world solutions for building, and living, on a hotter planet.

(Image credit: Stephan Bisaha)

