‘Glimmer of hope’ for marine life at UN Ocean conference

The UN Ocean conference has been heralded a success, with more countries ratifying a key treaty to protect marine life and more progress on curbing plastics and illegal fishing in our seas.

Nearly 200 countries came together in Nice, France to discuss how to tackle the most pressing issues facing the oceans.

The world’s seas are facing threats on multiple fronts from plastic pollution to climate change.

Sir David Attenborough said ahead of the conference that he was “appalled” by the damage from certain fishing methods and hoped leaders attending would “realise how much the oceans matter to all of us”.

The key aim was to get the High Seas Treaty ratified by 60 countries to bring it into force. The agreement was signed two years ago to put 30% of the ocean into protected areas. Fifty countries had ratified by Friday, but dozens more promised to ratify by the end of the year. This and other progress on plastics and illegal fishing appears to have restored faith in the ability of governments to work together. "UNOC has given us a glimmer of hope that the challenges facing our ocean are being seen and will be tackled," said Tony Long, chief executive officer of Global Fishing Watch. "As we edge closer to the High Seas Treaty coming into force, governments need to double down – using both transparency and new technologies – to safeguard the ocean," he added.