‘Forever chemical’ found in all but one of tested UK rivers

A chemical that scientists worry might have an impact on human reproduction has been found in rivers across the UK.

Researchers from York University analysed samples from 32 rivers in all the UK’s 4 nations and found traces of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) at 98% of the test locations.

TFA is what’s known as a “forever chemical” which means that it breaks down extremely slowly in nature, and so accumulates over time.

As with other “forever chemicals”, also known as PFAS, just how much a threat to human health and at what concentrations is still being researched.

But scientists in Germany say having looked at the impact of TFA on animals they want it to be classed as toxic for reproduction.

TFA forms when synthetic chemicals from other "forever chemicals" such as those found in pesticides and refrigerants are partially broken down. "This molecule (TFA) is everywhere," Alistair Boxall, professor of Environmental Science at the University of York who carried out the research, told the BBC. "We will all be drinking water containing TFA every day – so we'll be exposed throughout our lifetime. It's that long-term, low level exposure that is the big concern." This new study was funded by environmental charity Fidra and involved sampling in 5 rivers in Wales, 3 in Northern Ireland 14 in Scotland and 10 in the north of England. The highest concentration was recorded on the River Kelvin in Glasgow. The River Ness, which flows from Loch Ness to the Moray Firth, was the only river sampled not to show traces of TFA. Recent studies in the EU have found TFA to be widespread, including in wine and food, human blood and breast milk. Authorities in Germany have been looking with interest at rising TFA levels in drinking water.