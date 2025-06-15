Race to mine metals for EV batteries threatens marine paradise

From BBC
Science correspondent, BBC News
Stark images, captured from a drone by environmental campaigners and shared with the BBC, appear to show how nickel mining has stripped forests and polluted waters in one of the most biodiverse marine habitats on Earth.
The Raja Ampat archipelago – a group of small islands in Indonesia’s Southwest Papua Province – has been dubbed the “Amazon of the Seas”.
But mining for nickel – an ingredient in electric vehicle batteries and in stainless steel – has ramped up there in recent years, according to the organisation Global Witness.
In a move that was welcomed by campaigners, the Indonesian government this week revoked permits for four out of five mining companies operating in the region.
In a statement published online, Indonesia’s Ministry for the Environment said: “Raja Ampat’s biodiversity is a world heritage that must be protected.
“We pay great attention to mining activities that occur in the area.”
But photographs – taken by Global Witness as part of an investigation – appear to show environmental damage already done.
Aerial images show forest loss and sediment run-off into waters that are home to biodiverse coral reefs.
Global Witness told the BBC that land use for mining, across multiple small islands in the archipelago, increased by 500 hectares – equivalent to about 700 football pitches – between 2020 and 2024.
Some conservationists, including the organisation Greenpeace, are concerned that the government’s decision could be