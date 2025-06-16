Truckloads of Scotland’s rubbish will be sent to England, experts say

Up to 100 truckloads of Scotland’s waste will be moved each day to England once a landfill ban comes in at the end of the year, the BBC’s Disclosure has been told.

The Scottish government is banning “black bag” waste from being buried in landfill from 31 December but acknowledges that there are not currently enough incinerators to meet the extra demand.

The ban, which covers biodegradable municipal waste (BMW), will apply to pretty much all domestic and commercial waste.

Scottish ministers said any export of waste should only be viewed as a “short-term solution”.