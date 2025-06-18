In Georgia, a runoff looms for Democrats after primary results for public utility commission seat

This coverage is made possible through a partnership between Grist and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR station.

The Democratic primary for the seat representing part of metro Atlanta on the Georgia Public Service Commission appears to be headed to a runoff. In the other competitive race in this week’s PSC primaries, Republican incumbent Tim Echols won his party’s primary in district two in east Georgia.

The commission oversees utilities, including Georgia Power, the state’s largest electric provider and a subsidiary of one of the largest utilities in the country. The PSC commissioners have final say over Georgia Power’s plans and rates – meaning they make decisions that affect millions of Georgia households’ finances, as well as how the state responds to climate change.

State utility commissioners across the country have a substantial impact on climate action because they oversee electric utilities and have final say over how those utilities generate energy — one of the major sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

In states like Georgia, where monopoly utilities dominate, the power of commissioners is magnified.

This year’s election came with more scrutiny than usual because it was the first election in five years and in that time Georgia Power bills to the consumer have increased repeatedly with the current commission’s approval. It was also the only statewide race on Georgia’s ballot this year.

Two of the five seats on the commission are on the ballot this year.

No Democrat got 50 percent of the vote in the crowded race for the party’s nomination in district three, the one representing metro Atlanta.

Top vote-getters Peter Hubbard, an energy advocate, and Keisha Sean Waites, a former state lawmaker, will compete in a runoff election scheduled for July 15.

The winner will face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in November, who was unopposed in the primary.

In district two, located in east Georgia, Echols defeated challenger Lee Muns in the Republican primary. In the general election, he’ll face Democrat Alicia Johnson, a community advocate with a background in nonprofit work, who had no opposition in the primary.

This race is the first PSC election in Georgia in years, after a voting rights lawsuit delayed two election cycles.

Three commissioners – Echols, Fitz Johnson and Tricia Pridemore – continue to vote on critical decisions about Georgia Power’s rates and energy plans despite not facing voters as originally scheduled. Pridemore will be up for reelection next year.

The PSC has signed off as Georgia Power bills have gone up six times in the past few years.

Next week, commissioners will consider a proposed freeze on raising rates further, though the plan carves out the potential for a bill increase next year to cover damage from Hurricane Helene.

The commission is also currently considering Georgia Power’s long-term energy plan as the utility looks to pause plans to close coal-fired power plants, make upgrades to nuclear and hydropower facilities, build more solar farms and upgrade energy infrastructure.

This story was originally published by Grist with the headline In Georgia, a runoff looms for Democrats after primary results for public utility commission seat on Jun 18, 2025.

Read the entire article on Grist Climate & Energy