After Traci Lynn Martin’s mom died, she knew she couldn’t keep putting off her dream: becoming the first person to kayak around the Great Lakes in one year. Photo: Traci Lynn Martin

” data-medium-file=”https://i0.wp.com/www.alleghenyfront.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/90-190.webp?fit=700%2C467&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/www.alleghenyfront.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/90-190.webp?fit=1760%2C1174&ssl=1″>