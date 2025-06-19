What are the risks of bombing Iran’s nuclear sites?

The IAEA has described the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities as “deeply concerning”.

On Monday, its Director General Rafael Grossi said that military escalation “increases the chance of a radiological release with serious consequences for people and the environment”.

Uranium enrichment sites are used to build up supplies of a particular type – or isotope – of uranium.

“When you dig uranium out of the ground, it comes in two forms: 99.3% is uranium-238 – and 0.7%, or about one atom in 150, is uranium-235, and this is what you need to work in your nuclear reactor,” explains Professor Paddy Regan from the University of Surrey and the UK National Physical Laboratory.

Burst of energy