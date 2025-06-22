How China made electric vehicles mainstream

“I drive an electric vehicle because I am poor,” says Lu Yunfeng, a private hire driver, who is at a charging station on the outskirts of Guangzhou in the south of China.

Standing nearby, Sun Jingguo agrees. “The cost of driving a petrol car is too expensive. I save money driving an electric vehicle,” he says.

“Also, it protects the environment,” he adds, leaning against his white Beijing U7 model.

It’s the kind of conversation climate campaigners dream of hearing. In many countries, electric vehicles (EVs) are considered luxury purchases.

But here in China – where almost half of all cars sold last year were electric – it’s a banal reality.

‘King of the hill’