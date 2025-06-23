Killer whales make kelp tools to ‘massage’ each other

Victoria Gill

Science correspondent, BBC News

Orcas in the North Pacific have been seen “massaging” each other – rubbing pieces of kelp between their bodies.

Using drones, researchers filmed the animals selecting and biting off the kelp, then placing the tube-shaped piece of seaweed onto the back of another whale.

The scientists think the massages might have a health or hygiene function, but they also believe they are a form of social bonding.

The findings, published in the journal Current Biology, appear to be an example of tool use in killer whales – with the animals fashioning a tubular piece of seaweed and using it for a specific, planned purpose.