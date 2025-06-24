Climate change could be great for mosquitoes

From NPR

<img src='https://media.npr.org/assets/img/2025/06/23/6.24.25-ep_wide-cd06a35f57ac864e242f7efacab44c8e80a0df81.jpg' alt='Aedes albopictus, commonly known as the Asian tiger mosquito, is just one of the species that Short Wave listener Abigail has noticed proliferating in her neighborhood in recent years. Why so many mosquitoes… and do they point to a larger trend?’/>

Mosquitoes are the deadliest animal on the planet, and some of them may be on the rise. At least in listener Abigail Krich-Starr’s area, that’s due to warmer, wetter weather — which, yes, is linked to climate change. But it doesn’t stop there: Ecologists and entomologists say increased heat could also alter mosquito behavior, shift their natural habitat, and even change how pathogens incubate and spread inside their bodies.

So how do you protect yourself against the (mosquito) masses? Our experts suggested several things:

– Assess your risk by checking local mosquito surveillance efforts, like this one for the state of Massachusetts

– Consider rescheduling outdoor events happening between dusk and dawn, which is peak biting time for multiple mosquito species

– Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, weather-permitting, to limit exposed skin

– Use an EPA-approved DEET repellent, and/or a permethrin spray for clothing and outdoor gear



