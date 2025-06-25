Electric cars and heat pumps making progress, UK climate advisers say

More people are buying electric cars and installing heat pumps than ever before, but those numbers need to increase even further, according to the government’s climate advisers.

The independent Climate Change Committee said that the government needed to make sure that households benefit from the switch to cleaner technologies through lower bills.

“The government has made progress on a number of fronts, including on clean power, [but] they need to do more on making electricity cheap,” Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of the CCC, told BBC News.

In response Energy Secretary Ed Miliband thanked the committee for its advice and said it was committed to bringing down bills.