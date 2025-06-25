River pollution suffocating the sea, campaigners say

Pollution from rivers in Wales is affecting the marine environment and “suffocating our sea”, campaigners have warned.

WWF Cymru said excess nutrients from farming and sewage were leading to the growth of algal blooms, smothering the seabed.

New assessments of the condition of protected areas along the Welsh coast, published by environment watchdog Natural Resources Wales (NRW), reveal several sites suffering from nutrient pollution with more than half of the species and habitats assessed across all areas in unfavourable condition.

The Welsh government said the reports would provide “critical information” to help improve the marine environment.