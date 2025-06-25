River pollution suffocating the sea, campaigners say

From BBC
ShareSave
Environment correspondent, BBC Wales News
Gareth Bryer
BBC News
ShareSave
Pollution from rivers in Wales is affecting the marine environment and “suffocating our sea”, campaigners have warned.
WWF Cymru said excess nutrients from farming and sewage were leading to the growth of algal blooms, smothering the seabed.
New assessments of the condition of protected areas along the Welsh coast, published by environment watchdog Natural Resources Wales (NRW), reveal several sites suffering from nutrient pollution with more than half of the species and habitats assessed across all areas in unfavourable condition.
The Welsh government said the reports would provide “critical information” to help improve the marine environment.
NRW had previously confirmed that seven out of the nine most protected rivers in Wales – known as special area of conservation or SAC rivers – were failing water quality targets due in part to high levels of nutrients.
Run-off and slurry spills from agricultural land, wastewater discharges and pollution from industry were all contributors to the problem.
The situation has already led to limits being placed on housebuilding along SAC rivers.
Launching a manifesto of asks to politicians ahead of next year’s Senedd election, WWF Cymru said a similar picture was now emerging in the sea.
Pollution fed in from rivers is damaging marine ecosystems and the ocean’s ability to store carbon, “making conditions for recovery or restoration of carbon-rich habitats, such as seagrass, challenging”, it said.
The charity called for a “strong recovery plan” for ocean habitats, backed by law and funding.