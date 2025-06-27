A third of Pacific island nation applies for Australian climate change visa

More than a third of Tuvalu citizens have entered the ballot for a world-first climate visa which would allow them to permanently migrate to Australia.

Opening for the first intake on 16 June, the influx of registrations could indicate that programme will be hugely oversubscribed, with only 280 visas awarded to Tuvalu citizens from the random ballot each year.

The visa programme has been pegged by the Australia’s foreign affairs department as a landmark response to the threat of climate-related displacement.

At just five metres (16ft) above sea level, the tiny Pacific archipelago is one of the most climate-threatened nations in the world.