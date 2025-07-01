Will there be a drought where I live?

From BBC
ShareSave
BBC Climate and Verify data journalism teams
ShareSave
If you live in north-west England or Yorkshire, you are already in an official state of drought, the Environment Agency says, and people living in other English regions could follow if the dry weather continues.
Those of us in eastern Scotland or parts of Wales are also seeing low water levels, according to water companies there.
Drought can affect different aspects of our lives and the environment. It can make it harder for farmers to grow crops, do harm to nature and mean you have to change how you use water.
So how is your area doing and how close are you to a drought? Here’s a look at what’s happening around the country, including our rain, rivers and reservoirs.
One of the driest springs on record
There is no single definition of drought or water scarcity – the measure in Scotland – but a long period of low rainfall is needed.
And it rained less than normal across almost all of the UK between March and May, the UK’s sixth driest spring since records began in 1836.
So there has been less moisture to top up our rivers, reservoirs and rocks below the ground.
If that lack of rainfall continues for a long time, it can strain the water supplies that serve our homes and businesses.
In June there was slightly more rainfall than average for the UK overall, but with a big difference