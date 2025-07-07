200 million year-old flying reptile species found

Scientists have discovered a new species of pterosaur – a flying reptile that soared above the dinosaurs more than 200 million years ago.

The jawbone of the ancient reptile was unearthed in Arizona back in 2011, but modern scanning techniques have now revealed details showing that it belongs to a species new to science.

The research team, led by scientists at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC, has named the creature Eotephradactylus mcintireae, meaning “ash-winged dawn goddess”.

It is a reference to the volcanic ash that helped preserve its bones in an ancient riverbed.