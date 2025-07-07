200 million year-old flying reptile species found

From BBC
Science correspondent, BBC News
Scientists have discovered a new species of pterosaur – a flying reptile that soared above the dinosaurs more than 200 million years ago.
The jawbone of the ancient reptile was unearthed in Arizona back in 2011, but modern scanning techniques have now revealed details showing that it belongs to a species new to science.
The research team, led by scientists at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC, has named the creature Eotephradactylus mcintireae, meaning “ash-winged dawn goddess”.
It is a reference to the volcanic ash that helped preserve its bones in an ancient riverbed.
Details of the discovery are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
At about 209 million years old, this is now believed to be the earliest pterosaur to be found in North America.
“The bones of Triassic pterosaurs are small, thin, and often hollow, so they get destroyed before they get fossilised,” explained Dr Kligman.
The site of this discovery is a fossil bed in a desert landscape of ancient rock in the Petrified Forest National Park.
More than 200 million years ago, this place was a riverbed, and layers of sediment gradually trapped and preserved bones, scales and other evidence of life at the time.
The river ran through the central region of what was the supercontinent of Pangaea, which was formed from all of Earth’s landmasses.
The pterosaur jaw is just one part of a collection of fossils found