Did US government cuts contribute to the Texas tragedy?

In the aftermath of the fatal Texas floods, some Democrats have warned about the “consequences” of the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal government workforce, including meteorologists, with Senator Chris Murphy saying that: “Accurate weather forecasting helps avoid fatal disasters.”

The suggestion is that the cuts may have impeded the ability of the National Weather Service (NWS) – the government agency which provides weather forecasts in the US – to adequately predict the floods and raise the alarm.

But the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday: “These offices [of the NWS] were well staffed… so any claims to the contrary are completely false.”

BBC Verify has examined the impact of cuts under President Trump in this area and while there has been a reduction in the workforce at the NWS, experts who we spoke to said the staffing on hand for the Texas floods appears to have been adequate.

What are the cuts?

The Trump administration has proposed a 25% cut to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) current annual budget of $6.1bn (£4.4bn). NOAA is the agency which oversees the NWS. This would take effect in the 2026 financial year which begins in October this year – so these particular cuts would not have contributed to the Texas tragedy. However, the staffing levels of the NWS have already been separately reduced by the Trump administration’s efficiency drive since January. The Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), previously run by Elon Musk, offered voluntary redundancies, Read the full article