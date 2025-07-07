The ocean’s currents are shifting. Why?

From NPR

A warming climate doesn’t just affect dry land — it affects the ocean, too. For years, Earth’s ocean has acted as a heat sink for climate change: A large part of the heat generated by human use of fossil fuels is being absorbed by the ocean. And while the deep sea is largely unaffected by this heat absorption, oceanographers have discovered that the upper ocean currents are accelerating. That acceleration has the potential for huge knock-on effects, including sea level rise, changing fish migration cycles, shifting storm patterns, and more.

This is the first episode of Sea Camp, Short Wave’s summer series exploring the intriguing and otherworldly depths of the ocean. Follow us every Monday through August as we travel from the sunlit zone to the sea floor.

