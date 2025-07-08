Itchy? Air pollution might be making it worse

From NPR

Short Wave producer Hannah Chinn has adult-onset eczema. They’re not the only one. Up to ten percent of people in the United States have it, according to the National Eczema Association — and its prevalence is increasing. Despite its ubiquity, a lot about this skin condition remains a mystery.

So today, Hannah’s getting answers. In this encore episode, they sat down with Raj Fadadu, a dermatologist at the University of California, San Diego, to ask: What is eczema? What triggers it in the first place? And might climate change make it worse sometimes?

(Image credit: Alexander Spatari)

