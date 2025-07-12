Med Sea heatwave might feel nice for holiday swimming but there’s a catch

From BBC
BBC Climate & Data teams
Warmer water at the seaside might sound appealing for your holiday dip, but a recent ocean heatwave in the Mediterranean Sea has been so intense scientists fear potentially devastating consequences for marine life.
The temperature of the sea surface regularly passed 30C off the coast of Majorca and elsewhere in late June and early July, in places six or seven degrees above usual.
That’s probably warmer than your local leisure centre swimming pool.
It has been the western Med’s most extreme marine heatwave ever recorded for the time of year, affecting large areas of the sea for weeks on end.
The heat appears to be cooling off, but some species struggle to cope with such prolonged and intense warmth, with potential knock-on effects for fish stocks.
To give you some idea of these temperatures, most leisure centre swimming pools are heated to roughly 28C. Competitive swimming pools are slightly cooler at 25-28C, World Aquatics says.
Children’s pools are a bit warmer, recommended at 29-31C or 30-32C for babies, according to the Swimming Teachers’ Association.
Balmy temperatures can pose hidden threats. Harmful bacteria and algae often spread more easily in warmer seawater – which isn’t treated with cleaning chemicals like your local pool.
Sea temperatures of 30C or above are not unprecedented in the Med in late summer.
But they are highly unusual for June, according to data from the European Copernicus climate service, Mercator Ocean International, and measurements at Spanish