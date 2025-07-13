Observatory marks 230 years of recording weather

From BBC
BBC News NI weather presenter
Armagh Observatory is marking a very special meteorological milestone as the institute celebrates 230 years of continuous weather observation.
The unbroken tradition of handwritten data makes it the longest sequence of continuous weather information gathered anywhere in the UK and Ireland.
Events are being held at Armagh Observatory on Monday to mark the significant anniversary.
Nowadays, most weather data is gathered only by automated weather stations, but not in Armagh, where the human touch remains.
The first handwritten recording was made on the evening of 14 July 1795, when a measurement of the temperature and air pressure was recorded on a graph at the observatory that sits above the city of Armagh.
The measurement was repeated the next day and every subsequent day for the next 230 years.
Shane Kelly is currently the principal meteorological observer at the observatory.
Since 1999, his role involves opening what is known as the Stevenson screen which holds sensitive thermometers, before noting down his readings for the day into the handwritten ledger.
His hand has entered far more lines of data than any of his 17 predecessors.
“You’re kind of ingrained in the infrastructure almost,” says Shane.
“The observatory is astronomy, it is also meteorology, and after many years I feel like I’m part of the brickwork.”
After taking readings in Armagh for 25 years, Shane says he has noticed changes in the pattern of our weather.
“The seasons aren’t quite as clearly cut as they used to be,”