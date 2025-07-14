Do you clean up ocean trash if it’s part of a vibrant ecosystem?

From NPR

A Glaucus atlanticus eats a Porpita. Both are residents of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

For this second installment of the Sea Camp series, we explore the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. It’s the largest of five gigantic garbage patches in the sea. These patches hang out at the nexus of the world’s ocean currents, changing shape with the waves. These areas were long thought to have been uninhabited, the plastics and fishing gear too harmful to marine life. But researchers have uncovered a whole ecosystem of life in this largest collection of trash. Today, with the help of marine biologist Fiona Chong, we meet the tiny marine life that calls this place home.

(Image credit: Oxford Scientific)

