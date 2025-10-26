Indonesian Workers Exposed to Radiation After Industrial Leak

A radioactive contamination incident at an industrial complex in Indonesia has left workers exposed to dangerous levels of radiation and highlighted serious gaps in environmental oversight. The crisis began when U.S. food safety inspectors discovered radioactive material in frozen shrimp exported from PT Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods) in Banten province’s Modern Cikande Industrial Estate.

The contamination source was traced to PT Metal Technology (PMT), a metal smelting facility in the same industrial zone, where dangerous levels of Cesium-137—a radioactive isotope typically associated with nuclear waste—were detected. The discovery prompted an immediate investigation by multiple Indonesian agencies, including environmental authorities and nuclear regulators, and forced the closure of BMS Foods.

Among those affected are Sakinah, a former BMS Foods employee who lost her job when the company shut down, and her husband Roni, who worked at the smelting plant for over a decade. Both underwent medical testing that confirmed radiation exposure. Roni is now taking Radiogardase, a medication designed to remove Cesium-137 from the body, while the couple remains largely confined to their home in the village of Nambo Udik.

The incident raises serious questions about Indonesia’s industrial safety protocols and regulatory enforcement. How radioactive material ended up in a metal smelting operation—and remained undetected long enough to contaminate food exports—points to systemic failures that put workers and communities at risk. The case underscores the urgent need for stronger environmental monitoring and worker protection measures in Indonesia’s industrial sector.