Uganda’s Lake Albert at Risk as Oil Drilling Safeguards Fall Short

Environmental groups are raising urgent concerns about inadequate protection measures for Lake Albert as Uganda moves forward with major oil drilling projects in the region. Despite government assurances that sufficient safeguards are in place, a new report by Environmental Defenders reveals growing threats to the lake’s ecosystem from petroleum exploration and development activities.

The conservation organization’s findings highlight “destruction of biodiversity, spills and pollution of underground waters” as increasingly common problems in the Albertine region. Of particular concern are oil facilities being constructed along Lake Albert’s shores for the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects, which the report claims lack proper environmental mitigation measures. These installations pose significant risks to water quality, local wildlife, and the health of surrounding communities.

The stakes are enormous for the region’s residents. In neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo alone, approximately 100,000 households depend on Lake Albert for their daily water needs, while over 20,000 people rely on the lake for fishing. A major oil spill could devastate these communities, yet experts argue that current prevention measures remain inadequate.

Adding to these concerns, E-Tech International has previously criticized the drilling technology being employed in the area, arguing that operators prioritize profit maximization over environmental protection. The report suggests that the focus on cost-cutting through cheaper technology creates dangerous risks for one of East Africa’s most important freshwater resources. As Uganda’s oil industry expands, the debate over balancing economic development with environmental protection continues to intensify.