Brazilian Leader Shows How Forest Protection Can Boost Economy

Brazil faces a persistent dilemma: how can a nation so dependent on its natural resources also preserve them? Renata Piazzon, head of São Paulo’s Instituto Arapyaú, believes she has the answer. The environmental lawyer argues that forest conservation and economic development aren’t opposing forces—they’re essential partners.

Piazzon’s passion for climate work has deep roots. Growing up, she watched her father work with Indigenous communities in remote Amazon regions through his NGO. When he wouldn’t let her join these trips, she forged her own path into environmental law. Her career took a decisive turn while watching Christiana Figueres lead the historic Paris Agreement negotiations at COP21. “I thought, that’s what I want to do with my life,” Piazzon recalls.

Today, she leads programs focused on climate, forests, and the bio-economy at Arapyaú, a foundation established 17 years ago by Brazilian entrepreneur Guilherme Leal. The organization was among Brazil’s first to center its mission on climate action, back when Piazzon jokes “the entire field could fit in a van.” Since those early days, Brazil’s sustainability movement has expanded dramatically.

What started as a small circle of environmentally-minded business leaders has grown into a network of over a dozen philanthropists who view sustainability as smart strategy rather than mere ideology. Piazzon’s work demonstrates that protecting Brazil’s forests—including the crucial Amazon rainforest—can go hand-in-hand with economic prosperity, offering a roadmap for other resource-rich nations grappling with similar challenges.