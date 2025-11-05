Latin America’s Environmental Heroes Face Deadly Threats

“What’s the value of your life if you have nothing to die for?” This powerful question from Ángela Maldonado, a Whitley Award-winning conservationist and director of Fundación Entropika, captures the profound dedication of environmental defenders across Latin America who risk everything to protect their natural heritage.

Maldonado’s words reflect a harsh reality facing countless activists, environmentalists, and community leaders throughout the region. These brave individuals stand against the destruction of water sources, forests, and ancestral lands, often paying the ultimate price for their commitment. In countries like Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico, the assassination and disappearance of environmental defenders has reached alarming levels, creating a climate of fear for those fighting to preserve critical ecosystems.

This troubling trend highlights a significant gap in environmental journalism. While climate change and conservation efforts receive substantial media coverage, the personal stories and dangerous struggles of grassroots environmental leaders often go untold. These defenders—from indigenous community organizers to wildlife protection activists—face threats, violence, and death simply for standing up to powerful interests that prioritize profit over environmental protection.

The lack of comprehensive reporting on these environmental defenders not only diminishes public awareness of their sacrifices but also reduces the accountability of those responsible for the violence. As young environmental journalists across six countries—Malaysia, India, Colombia, Brazil, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo—begin their careers, they’re uniquely positioned to bridge this critical reporting gap and ensure these vital stories reach global audiences.