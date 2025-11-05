UK Skips Major Amazon Protection Fund Ahead of COP30 Climate Summit

The United Kingdom has decided not to participate in a major international fund designed to protect the world’s remaining tropical forests, dealing a significant diplomatic blow to Brazil just as the country prepares to host the crucial COP30 climate summit.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer traveled to Belém, a city at the mouth of the Amazon River, on Wednesday to attend the climate summit hosted by Brazilian President Lula da Silva. The timing of the UK’s withdrawal from the forest protection initiative is particularly awkward, as Brazil has positioned tropical forest conservation as a centerpiece of the climate negotiations.

The decision represents more than just a policy disagreement—it’s a diplomatic embarrassment that undermines international cooperation efforts at a critical moment for global climate action. Brazil has been working to rally international support for ambitious forest protection measures, viewing them as essential for meeting global climate targets. The Amazon rainforest, often called the “lungs of the Earth,” plays a crucial role in regulating global climate patterns and biodiversity.

The UK’s absence from the fund also creates an uncomfortable situation for Prince William, who has been a vocal advocate for environmental conservation and forest protection initiatives. Despite Starmer’s assertions that Britain is “leading the way” on green economy initiatives ahead of COP30, the decision to skip the tropical forest fund suggests a more cautious approach to international environmental commitments. This move could signal broader challenges in securing the unified global response many scientists say is necessary to address the accelerating climate crisis.