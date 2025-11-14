Amazon indigenous leaders block cop30 climate summit demanding voice in environmental decisions

Indigenous activists from Brazil’s Amazon rainforest staged a powerful protest at the COP30 climate summit on Friday, blocking the main entrance for several hours to demand a direct meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The demonstration highlights a critical gap between global climate negotiations and the voices of those most affected by environmental destruction.

Approximately 50 members of the Munduruku people, whose ancestral lands span the heart of the Amazon basin, organized the blockade with support from international environmental organizations. The protesters expressed frustration that despite being on the frontlines of deforestation, illegal mining, and climate change impacts, Indigenous communities are consistently excluded from meaningful participation in policy decisions that directly affect their territories and way of life.

The scene outside the climate conference was tense, with riot police, soldiers, and military vehicles surrounding the peaceful demonstrators. The Munduruku activists emphasized that they are “never listened to” despite their crucial role as forest guardians and their traditional ecological knowledge being essential for effective climate action.

This protest underscores a broader challenge facing international climate negotiations: ensuring that Indigenous peoples, who protect 80% of the world’s biodiversity on their lands, have genuine representation in climate policy discussions. The Munduruku people have been particularly vocal about threats to their territory from proposed hydroelectric dams, gold mining, and agricultural expansion that continue to accelerate Amazon deforestation despite Brazil’s commitments to environmental protection.