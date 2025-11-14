Former national park service director warns of privatization threats to america’s protected lands under trump administration

Jonathan Jarvis, who served as director of the National Park Service from 2009 to 2017, is sounding the alarm about what he sees as existential threats to America’s cherished national parks during Donald Trump’s presidency. The former director is calling on Americans to actively defend these public lands during what he describes as a potential “nightmare” scenario for environmental protection.

Jarvis expressed grave concerns that the current administration views iconic parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite not as irreplaceable natural treasures, but as untapped revenue sources ripe for privatization. He warned that park management has fallen into the hands of officials who prioritize commercial interests over conservation, describing them as ideologues willing to let the National Park Service deteriorate if it serves their agenda.

The timing of these warnings coincides with ongoing federal government shutdowns that have left many parks operating with skeleton crews or closed entirely. Jarvis argues that keeping parks open during shutdowns without proper staffing and maintenance puts both visitors and fragile ecosystems at risk, setting dangerous precedents that could normalize underfunding of park operations.

The former director’s stark assessment reflects broader concerns among conservationists about rollbacks of environmental protections and the potential commodification of public lands. His call for Americans to “raise hell” underscores the urgency he feels about protecting the National Park System, which encompasses over 400 sites across the country and serves millions of visitors annually while preserving critical wildlife habitats and natural landmarks for future generations.