Young climate negotiators take center stage: students from 28 schools simulate cop30 summit at belfast castle

In a powerful display of youth climate engagement, students from 28 schools across the region gathered at the historic Belfast Castle to participate in their own version of the upcoming COP30 climate negotiations. The educational simulation gave young people firsthand experience in the complex world of international climate diplomacy, mirroring the real-world challenges that global leaders will face at the official United Nations climate summit.

The student-led COP30 simulation transformed Belfast Castle into a bustling hub of climate negotiations, where participants took on the roles of different countries and stakeholders. This immersive experience allowed students to grapple with the same difficult decisions that world leaders must make when balancing environmental protection with economic and social considerations. From representing developing nations seeking climate justice to embodying the positions of major industrial powers, these young negotiators gained invaluable insight into the intricacies of global climate policy.

The event highlights a growing trend of youth climate activism and education, demonstrating how the next generation is actively preparing to tackle one of humanity’s greatest challenges. By engaging in realistic diplomatic scenarios, these students are not only learning about climate science and policy but also developing the critical thinking and negotiation skills they’ll need as future leaders. The Belfast simulation serves as both an educational tool and a powerful reminder that climate action requires the voices and perspectives of all generations, especially those who will inherit the long-term consequences of today’s environmental decisions.