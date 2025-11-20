Coalition offers to fast-track australia’s nature laws in exchange for weaker environmental protections

Australia’s Coalition opposition has presented the Labor government with a controversial deal: they’ll help expedite long-awaited reforms to the country’s Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC Act) if Labor agrees to significantly weaken key environmental safeguards. The proposal, put forward by Coalition environment spokesperson Sussan Ley, comes during the final parliamentary sitting week and creates a clear pathway for passing the legislation quickly.

The offer puts the Labor government in a difficult position, forcing them to choose between securing business-friendly reforms that could gain bipartisan support or maintaining stronger environmental protections favored by conservation groups. The EPBC Act, which governs how Australia protects its unique ecosystems and endangered species, has been widely criticized as outdated and in need of comprehensive reform for years.

Environmental lawyers are strongly advising against the Coalition’s proposal, warning that further weakening what they describe as already inadequate laws would be a step backward for nature conservation. They argue that any changes should strengthen rather than diminish environmental protections, particularly given Australia’s alarming rate of species extinction and habitat loss.

The political maneuvering highlights the ongoing tension between economic development and environmental conservation in Australian policymaking. With limited time remaining in the parliamentary session, the government must decide whether to accept the Coalition’s terms for a quick passage or risk delaying the reforms further while seeking alternative pathways that preserve stronger environmental protections.