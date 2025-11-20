Mystery solved: sea wolves caught red-pawed raiding crab traps on camera in british columbia

Wildlife researchers in British Columbia have solved a coastal mystery that reads like an environmental detective story. For months, crab traps along the remote shoreline were being mysteriously dragged ashore, damaged by unexplained teeth marks, and stripped of their bait. The culprits? Sea wolves – a unique population of coastal wolves that have adapted to marine environments.

Using strategically placed remote cameras, scientists finally caught the clever canines in the act. These resourceful wolves, also known as coastal wolves, have learned to exploit an easy food source by targeting crab traps left near the shoreline. The footage revealed how the wolves systematically haul the traps onto land before using their powerful jaws to break them open and access the bait inside.

This behavior represents a fascinating example of wildlife adaptation to human activities. Sea wolves are already known for their unique coastal lifestyle – they swim between islands, hunt marine prey, and have diets consisting largely of salmon and other sea creatures. However, this trap-raiding behavior appears to be a newly learned skill, demonstrating the remarkable adaptability of these intelligent predators.

The discovery highlights both the ingenuity of coastal wildlife and the ongoing interactions between human activities and animal behavior in British Columbia’s pristine marine ecosystems. While the trap damage creates challenges for local crab fishers, it also provides valuable insights into how apex predators adapt to changing environments and available food sources along Canada’s rugged Pacific coast.