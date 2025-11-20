Turkey wins bid to host cop31 climate summit as australia withdraws adelaide proposal in last-minute decision

In a surprising turn of events, Turkey will host the crucial COP31 climate conference in November 2026 after Australia unexpectedly withdrew its bid to hold the summit in Adelaide. The decision comes despite Australia’s substantial three-year campaign and investment to secure hosting rights for the high-stakes environmental gathering.

The two-week climate conference will take place in Antalya, a Mediterranean resort city on Turkey’s southern coast. This location marks a significant shift from Australia’s proposed venue, though the change appears to be the result of diplomatic negotiations rather than a competitive loss. The timing of Australia’s withdrawal—described as “last moment”—suggests complex behind-the-scenes discussions that ultimately led to this arrangement.

As part of a compromise deal that resolved tensions between the two nations, Australia’s Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen is expected to take on a leadership role in facilitating the summit’s critical climate negotiations. This arrangement allows Australia to maintain significant influence over the proceedings despite not hosting the event on home soil.

The COP31 summit represents a pivotal moment in global climate action, coming at a time when nations face increasing pressure to accelerate their efforts in combating climate change. The conference will bring together world leaders, climate scientists, and environmental advocates to negotiate new commitments and strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. While the venue has changed, the urgency of the climate agenda remains unchanged, with both Turkey and Australia positioned to play crucial roles in shaping the summit’s outcomes.