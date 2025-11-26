Climate pessimism grows among older australians as public confidence in human action wavers

A troubling generational divide has emerged in Australia regarding climate change action, with new polling revealing that older Australians are significantly more pessimistic about the world’s ability to address the climate crisis than their younger counterparts.

The latest Guardian Essential poll surveyed 1,020 Australians and found that twice as many older adults compared to young people believe nothing can be done to prevent the worst impacts of our rapidly warming planet. This stark generational gap highlights what researchers describe as a “general sense of gloom” permeating public attitudes toward climate action.

Perhaps more concerning is the slight but notable decline in Australians who accept the scientific consensus on climate change. Only 53% of respondents now believe that climate change is both happening and caused by human activities—down from 54% recorded in March. While this represents just a one-percentage-point drop, it suggests a worrying trend of eroding public confidence in climate science at a time when scientific evidence for human-caused warming has never been stronger.

The polling results paint a picture of a nation grappling with climate anxiety and uncertainty about effective solutions. The generational divide may reflect different perspectives on technological innovation, policy effectiveness, and the urgency of climate action. As Australia continues to experience extreme weather events and debates national climate policies, these shifting public attitudes could significantly influence political priorities and environmental policy directions in the coming years.