Climate Activists Successfully Block Coal Ships at World’s Largest Coal Port During Multi-Day Newcastle Protest

Climate activists participating in the Rising Tide protest have successfully prevented three coal ships from entering Australia’s Port of Newcastle over the weekend, marking a significant disruption at the world’s largest coal export facility. The ongoing demonstration, which began Thursday and is scheduled to continue through Tuesday, has drawn thousands of participants to the New South Wales port city.

The protest combines direct action with festival-style activities, as hundreds of activists have taken to kayaks to physically block ship access to the port while thousands more gather on nearby beaches in support. This marks the fourth day of the annual Rising Tide climate demonstration, which specifically targets coal operations at the strategic shipping hub. NSW police have responded by arresting 141 people in connection with the blockade activities.

The activists are making bold demands of the Australian federal government, calling for the cancellation of all planned fossil fuel projects nationwide and the implementation of a hefty 78% tax on existing fossil fuel operations. These demands reflect growing frustration among climate advocates over Australia’s continued role as a major coal exporter despite international pressure to transition away from fossil fuels.

The Port of Newcastle serves as a critical gateway for Australia’s coal industry, making it a symbolic target for climate activists seeking to highlight the country’s contribution to global carbon emissions. The multi-day nature of this protest represents an escalation in direct action tactics, as organizers attempt to create sustained economic pressure while drawing national attention to their climate demands.