Climate Change Forces Ancient Himalayan Village to Abandon Traditional Building Methods

In the remote Trans-Himalayan village of Thini, Nepal, centuries-old architectural traditions are crumbling under the pressure of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. Sudip Thakali, a 37-year-old resident, is preparing to replace his ancestral home’s traditional mud roof with modern cement concrete after experiencing severe water damage during recent intense rainfall that lasted over 48 hours in late October.

Thakali’s struggle represents a broader challenge facing communities across Nepal’s Mustang district. For generations, locals have built homes using naturally available materials like clay, mud, stone, and wood—creating structures perfectly adapted to the region’s harsh climate with excellent natural insulation properties. However, changing precipitation patterns, including both intense short-term downpours and prolonged rainfall events, are overwhelming these time-tested designs. Water now seeps through roofs and weakens mud-stone walls that once withstood the elements for decades.

This isn’t Thakali’s first attempt to modernize his home while preserving its traditional character. Three years ago, he reinforced the lower walls with a cement coating to prevent water damage—a modification that has proven successful. Now, facing persistent roof leaks, he’s considering replacing the mud ceiling with a thin concrete alternative. His dilemma reflects the painful choice many communities worldwide face as climate change forces them to abandon sustainable, culturally significant practices in favor of modern solutions that may protect their homes but fundamentally alter their architectural heritage and connection to local materials and traditions.