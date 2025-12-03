Los angeles wildfire survivors push for all-electric rebuilds as utility offers gas appliance rebates

In the aftermath of January’s devastating Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed over 18,000 buildings, many survivors are choosing to rebuild their homes with all-electric systems, recognizing the connection between household gas use and the climate conditions that fuel increasingly destructive fires. A recent attribution study revealed that climate change made the January fires 35 percent more likely to occur.

However, these environmentally-conscious rebuilding efforts face an unexpected obstacle from the very utility meant to serve them. While California’s utility regulator announced it would eliminate ratepayer-funded incentives for gas appliances in new construction, officials created a specific exception that continues to allow rebates for gas appliances in wildfire reconstruction projects.

This policy contradiction has frustrated residents who want to break the cycle of fossil fuel dependence that contributes to the extreme weather conditions behind California’s worsening fire seasons. By choosing all-electric appliances for heating, cooking, and water heating, these homeowners aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their rebuilt homes.

The situation highlights a broader tension in California’s climate policy, where residents are increasingly motivated to adopt clean energy solutions while some institutional incentives still favor fossil fuel infrastructure. As wildfire survivors work to rebuild their lives, many are viewing their reconstruction as an opportunity to create more sustainable communities that could help prevent future climate disasters.