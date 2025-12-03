Trump administration strips ‘renewable’ from name of leading clean energy research lab

The Trump administration has officially renamed the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to the “National Laboratory of the Rockies,” removing any reference to renewable energy from the institution that has served as America’s premier clean energy research facility for decades.

The Colorado-based laboratory has been at the forefront of breakthrough research in wind, solar, and other renewable energy technologies since its establishment. NREL’s work has been instrumental in driving down costs for clean energy and advancing innovations that have helped renewable sources become increasingly competitive with fossil fuels in the global energy market.

The name change represents more than symbolic politics—it signals a fundamental shift in priorities for an institution that has historically focused on developing sustainable energy solutions. The rebranding to “National Laboratory of the Rockies” appears designed to broaden the facility’s mission beyond renewable energy research, potentially opening the door for expanded fossil fuel and traditional energy studies.

This administrative decision reflects the Trump administration’s broader energy policy approach, which has emphasized fossil fuel production and rolled back various environmental regulations. The move has raised concerns among environmental advocates and clean energy researchers who worry that the name change could impact the laboratory’s funding priorities, research direction, and international standing as a leader in renewable energy innovation. The long-term implications for America’s clean energy research capabilities and climate goals remain to be seen as the laboratory adapts to its new identity.