Australian regulator forces removal of misleading “clean and green” gas ads from public buses

South Australia’s advertising watchdog has ordered the removal of decades-old bus advertisements that falsely promoted natural gas as “clean and green,” marking a significant victory for environmental truth in advertising.

The state’s Department for Transport and Infrastructure agreed to pull the misleading ads from Adelaide Metro buses after Ad Standards upheld a complaint filed by Comms Declare, a nonprofit organization focused on responsible climate communications. The advertisements had been running on public buses since the early 2000s, potentially influencing public perception about fossil fuels for over two decades.

The ruling represents a growing scrutiny of environmental claims in advertising, particularly around fossil fuel marketing. Natural gas, while producing fewer emissions than coal when burned, is still a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. The extraction process, known as fracking, can also cause environmental damage including water contamination and air pollution.

This decision comes as Australia grapples with its energy transition and debates over the role of gas as a “transition fuel.” Environmental advocates argue that labeling gas as “clean and green” misleads consumers and policymakers about its true environmental impact. The successful complaint by Comms Declare demonstrates increasing accountability for environmental claims in public advertising, setting a precedent that could influence how energy companies and government agencies promote fossil fuels to the public in the future.