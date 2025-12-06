From farm to fashion: designer creates collection from wool of same-sex attracted rams

In an unusual intersection of animal behavior, sustainable fashion, and LGBTQ+ advocacy, designer Michael Schmidt has created a 36-piece collection using wool exclusively from rams that display same-sex attraction. The innovative project not only saved these animals from potential slaughter but also brought attention to the natural occurrence of homosexual behavior in wildlife.

The story begins on Michael Stücke’s farm in Westphalia, Germany, where the experienced sheep farmer noticed his rams exhibiting the “flehmen response” – a distinctive behavior where animals tip their heads back, curl their upper lips, and take deep breaths to detect pheromones. While rams typically display this arousal behavior only when encountering ewes during mating season, Stücke’s rams showed this response “all the time,” indicating same-sex attraction.

Rather than following conventional farming practices that might cull non-breeding animals, this unique collaboration between farmer and designer created an alternative path. Schmidt’s collection transforms what some might consider an agricultural “problem” into a celebration of natural diversity. The project highlights how same-sex behavior occurs throughout the animal kingdom, challenging traditional assumptions about sexuality in nature.

This initiative represents a growing trend in sustainable fashion that seeks to create meaningful narratives around materials and production methods. By giving these rams’ wool a second life on the catwalk, the project demonstrates how creative partnerships can address both animal welfare concerns and environmental sustainability while promoting acceptance of natural diversity.