Environmental Rift Emerges as “Make America Healthy Again” Leaders Petition to Remove EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin over Chemical Deregulation

A growing conflict has erupted within Donald Trump’s political coalition over environmental policy, with leaders of the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement launching a petition to remove EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin from his position. The movement, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accuses Zeldin of prioritizing chemical industry interests over American families’ health and safety.

Since taking office in late January, Zeldin has moved aggressively to dismantle toxic chemical regulations and accelerate pesticide approval processes. These actions have sparked fierce opposition from MAHA supporters, who argue that such policies directly contradict Trump’s campaign promises to clean up the nation’s water and food supply systems.

The dispute highlights a fundamental tension between two key components of Trump’s political base: the traditional “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) faction and the health-focused MAHA movement that Kennedy helped mobilize during the 2024 campaign. While both groups supported Trump’s election, they now find themselves at odds over critical environmental and public health policies.

The MAHA petition represents the most visible challenge yet to the new administration’s environmental agenda from within its own coalition. Kennedy’s movement, which played a significant role in Trump’s electoral victory, had expected the administration to take a tougher stance on chemical regulation and environmental health protection. Instead, they’re watching as longstanding safety measures are rolled back, creating an increasingly uncomfortable alliance between environmental health advocates and the broader Trump movement.