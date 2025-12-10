Arizona investigates first fast-tracked critical minerals mine after toxic water discharge exceeds safety limits

Arizona environmental regulators have launched an investigation into South32’s Hermosa mine project after the facility discharged water containing dangerous levels of heavy metals that exceed state safety standards. The contaminated water contains minerals that can cause serious damage to the heart, lungs, stomach, and eyes, raising immediate health and environmental concerns.

The Hermosa project holds the distinction of being the first mine added to a new federal permitting process designed to expedite approval of critical mineral operations while increasing transparency. However, the recent contamination incident highlights potential flaws in this fast-track approach. While the mining company was required to alert state authorities about the regulatory violations, nearby communities only learned about the toxic discharge through local environmental watchdog groups rather than official channels.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) confirmed Tuesday that it is investigating the discharges from the proposed southern Arizona facility. This development raises serious questions about the effectiveness of streamlined permitting processes for mining operations, particularly when it comes to protecting public health and the environment.

The incident underscores ongoing tensions between the push to secure domestic sources of critical minerals needed for renewable energy technologies and the imperative to maintain strict environmental safeguards. As the first test case for the federal government’s accelerated permitting system, the Hermosa mine’s contamination problems could influence how future critical mineral projects are evaluated and monitored.