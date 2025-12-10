Gas stoves responsible for over half of americans’ exposure to asthma-linked air toxin, groundbreaking study reveals

A new nationwide study has revealed alarming findings about indoor air pollution: gas stoves in American kitchens are contributing more than half of some residents’ total exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a dangerous air pollutant strongly linked to asthma and other respiratory problems.

The research, published this month in the academic journal PNAS Nexus, represents the first comprehensive, community-level analysis of residential NO2 exposure across the United States. Scientists examined both outdoor air pollution sources and indoor pollution from common household appliances, with gas stoves emerging as a surprisingly dominant factor in Americans’ daily exposure to this toxic compound.

Nitrogen dioxide is a well-documented health hazard that can trigger asthma attacks, worsen existing respiratory conditions, and potentially contribute to the development of asthma in children. The study’s findings are particularly concerning given that approximately 35% of American households cook with gas stoves, often without adequate ventilation to remove harmful pollutants.

The research highlights a critical gap in how we understand air quality in our homes. While outdoor air pollution receives significant attention from regulators and health officials, this study demonstrates that indoor sources—particularly gas-burning appliances—may pose equal or greater risks to public health. The findings could have far-reaching implications for building codes, appliance regulations, and public health recommendations, as communities grapple with balancing cooking preferences against potential health risks in millions of American kitchens.