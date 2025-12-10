Pennsylvania environmental board to study expanded buffer zones around natural gas drilling sites

Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board voted Tuesday to examine a proposal that would significantly expand the required distance between new natural gas drilling operations and sensitive locations including homes, schools, and hospitals. The decision comes after two environmental advocacy groups successfully petitioned the state’s Department of Environmental Protection to consider stricter setback requirements.

The proposed rule change has sparked intense debate between environmental advocates and the natural gas industry. Public health supporters argue that larger buffer zones are essential to protect communities from potential air and water contamination, noise pollution, and other health risks associated with hydraulic fracturing operations. They contend that current setback distances are insufficient to safeguard residents, particularly vulnerable populations like children and patients in healthcare facilities.

However, natural gas industry representatives and Republican state legislators strongly oppose the measure, claiming it would effectively prohibit future drilling operations across much of Pennsylvania. They argue that expanded setbacks would make most drilling sites economically unfeasible, potentially eliminating jobs and reducing state tax revenue from natural gas extraction.

The study represents a significant step in Pennsylvania’s ongoing efforts to balance economic interests with public health and environmental protection. As one of the nation’s largest natural gas producers, Pennsylvania has been at the center of debates over fracking regulations. The Environmental Quality Board’s review will likely take several months, during which stakeholders will have opportunities to present evidence and testimony before any final regulatory decisions are made.