Toxic “forever chemical” tfa discovered throughout eastern north carolina, scientists warn of irreversible environmental damage

A concerning new chapter in North Carolina’s ongoing PFAS contamination crisis has emerged, as scientists have detected widespread presence of TFA (trifluoroacetic acid) – a particularly persistent “forever chemical” – throughout Eastern North Carolina’s environment and even in human blood samples.

This investigation, conducted in partnership with WHQR public radio in Wilmington, represents the second installment in an ongoing series examining the state’s deepening PFAS pollution emergency. The research involved analyzing 119 carefully collected samples from across the region, revealing the extensive reach of TFA contamination in both water sources and biological systems.

TFA belongs to the notorious PFAS family of synthetic chemicals, earning the “forever chemical” nickname because they resist natural breakdown processes and accumulate indefinitely in the environment and living organisms. What makes TFA particularly alarming is scientists’ growing concern that exposure could trigger irreversible harm to both human health and ecological systems.

The discovery raises serious questions about the role of chemical giant Chemours, whose Fayetteville Works facility has been linked to widespread PFAS contamination across the Cape Fear River basin. As evidence mounts showing TFA’s pervasive presence throughout Eastern North Carolina, communities are demanding answers about how this toxic legacy will be addressed and whether the damage can be contained. The findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive action to address what many consider one of the most serious environmental health crises facing the region.