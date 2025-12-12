Gaza’s environmental crisis deepens as winter brings flooding, disease, and contamination to displaced populations

As winter settles over Gaza, environmental devastation compounds an already dire humanitarian crisis, leaving over two million residents facing unprecedented challenges to basic survival. Rajaa Musleh, a nurse and humanitarian worker who evacuated to Cairo, represents countless families torn apart by the ongoing conflict. Each morning, she anxiously checks her phone, fearing news of another family member’s death in Gaza.

The environmental toll of the prolonged conflict has created a cascade of health and safety hazards. Displaced families living in temporary shelters face flooding from winter rains, while damaged infrastructure has led to widespread water contamination and sanitation failures. Reports indicate that waste management systems have collapsed, creating breeding grounds for disease and pollution that threaten public health on a massive scale.

Human Concern International and other aid organizations struggle to deliver essential supplies including clean water, medicine, and food to affected populations. However, restricted access and ongoing security concerns severely limit relief efforts. The combination of environmental degradation, damaged water treatment facilities, and overcrowded living conditions has created what experts describe as a perfect storm for waterborne illnesses and respiratory diseases.

The crisis highlights the interconnected nature of conflict and environmental health, as damaged ecosystems and infrastructure create long-lasting impacts that extend far beyond immediate humanitarian needs. Without significant intervention to address both the environmental contamination and humanitarian crisis, Gaza faces a winter that could prove catastrophic for its already vulnerable population.